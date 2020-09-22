ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.72 million and $12,313.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00506137 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00052195 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.