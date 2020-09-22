Zcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $43.33 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00037481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,489.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.03265249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.02053979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00421397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00860512 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00511238 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,020,606 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

