Zebi (ZCO) Market Cap Achieves $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and OKEx. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

