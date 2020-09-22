Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Zeepin has a total market cap of $200,556.88 and $620.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00225976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.01399261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00194985 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

