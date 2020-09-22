ZelCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003648 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.