ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Trading 69.8% Higher

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) traded up 69.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. 1,175,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,092% from the average session volume of 98,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -37.37.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.0378082 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.