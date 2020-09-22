Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $512,688.02 and approximately $153.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00655853 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009141 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00585199 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

