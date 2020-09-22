ZEON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,449.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $11.81 million and $19,449.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

