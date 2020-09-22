Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading Down 5.6%

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 52,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 156,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

