Zetacoin (ZET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,123.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Zetacoin has a market cap of $87,319.96 and $4,123.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,553.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.92 or 0.02064918 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00719236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,515,862 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

