Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 3% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $240,650.36 and $3,546.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

