ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $9,751.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043419 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.45 or 0.04371314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

