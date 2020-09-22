Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.22

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.22 and last traded at $97.58, with a volume of 42819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,875,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $514,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock valued at $197,675,370 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.