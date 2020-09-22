Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.76

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 11732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

