ZINC Price Reaches $0.0404 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $225,697.26 and approximately $133.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043419 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.45 or 0.04371314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

