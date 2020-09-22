Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company does not have a very impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Near-zero interest rates and the Fed’s dovish stance are expected to continue hurting the company’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenues in the near term. Also, elevated expenses mainly because of Zions’ investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. However, rise in loan and deposit balances, the removal of SIFI label, exemption from stringent regulations and the company’s business simplifying efforts are expected to support growth. Given a stable capital position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

Shares of ZION traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 81,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after buying an additional 247,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $19,280,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

