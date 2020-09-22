ZMINE Reaches Market Capitalization of $371,050.94 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $371,050.94 and $145.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00081039 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000444 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00113072 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008392 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

