ZOM Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ZOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZOM has a total market cap of $488,145.66 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZOM has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01402075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00186696 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,835,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,208 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com.

Buying and Selling ZOM

