ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZI. BofA Securities started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 44,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

