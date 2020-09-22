ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ZPER has a market cap of $521,197.72 and $3,386.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Allbit, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00080598 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00115285 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008464 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinsuper, Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

