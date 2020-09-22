ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007012 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $116,881.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00226686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.01398482 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00195443 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.