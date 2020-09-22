Zscaler (ZS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $100.00.

9/9/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impact. Also, Zscaler’s acquisitions of two start-ups, Cloudneeti and Edgewise, are expected to enhance its portfolio. However, intensifying competition in the security application market poses a concern. Moreover, elevated S&M and R&D spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

9/8/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $152.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/21/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $137.00.

8/14/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

8/11/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 80,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at $24,256,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,551 shares of company stock valued at $36,215,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

