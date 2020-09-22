ZTCoin (ZT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.04371694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.