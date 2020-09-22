ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

