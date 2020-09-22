Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,577,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,117 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

