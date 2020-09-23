1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock opened at €18.35 ($21.58) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.85 and its 200-day moving average is €21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €32.88 ($38.68).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.