Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $260.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $236.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

