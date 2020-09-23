AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average volume of 346 call options.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.86.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

