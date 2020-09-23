ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

