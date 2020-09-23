Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.