AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $6.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $3.93 on Monday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

