American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $77.13 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

