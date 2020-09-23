Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.69.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 633,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,072,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

