Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 222,935 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $426,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.17 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

