Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

