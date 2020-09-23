Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kandi Technologies Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kandi Technologies Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $335.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.60.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

