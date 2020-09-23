Analyzing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -778.32% -45.90% -34.54% Gamida Cell N/A -109.47% -63.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 142.49 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -17.33 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.51

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Denali Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.70, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 285.88%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Denali Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

