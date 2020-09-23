Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.22%.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

