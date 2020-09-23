AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.01 by $7.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

AZO opened at $1,166.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,087.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,272.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

