Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after buying an additional 569,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 431,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.