B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$927,960.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total transaction of C$927,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,625.82.

John Alex Rajala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, John Alex Rajala sold 75,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total transaction of C$550,500.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

