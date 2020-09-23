Bank of America Increases Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $85.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $59.75 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.34.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.