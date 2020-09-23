Barclays Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $179.86 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,432,333. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

