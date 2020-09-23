Barclays Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to “Equal Weight”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $23,697,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 94.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 708,570 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.