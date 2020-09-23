Barclays Upgrades NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to “Overweight”

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWE. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

