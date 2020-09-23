Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.87 ($63.37).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €50.47 ($59.38) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.