Benchmark Increases Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $165.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

