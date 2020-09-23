BidaskClub Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

PRPL opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

