BidaskClub Upgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cadiz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cadiz by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 34.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

