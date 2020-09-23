BidaskClub Upgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to “Buy”

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NGM stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.69.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 73.98%. The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

